Raymond James & Associates Makes New $220,000 Investment in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.