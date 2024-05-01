Raymond James & Associates Makes New Investment in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.26% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares during the period.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FICS opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.04.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.