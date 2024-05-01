Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,000 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 120,048 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

