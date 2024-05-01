Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,975 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alphatec were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

In other news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,730,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495 over the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

