Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,324,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.