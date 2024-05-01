Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFEV. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,978,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,856,000 after purchasing an additional 118,578 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 466,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 119,567 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,656,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 130,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 333,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

