Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 10,406 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,831,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,710,000 after acquiring an additional 197,114 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 25.2% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 29.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PARAA opened at 20.69 on Wednesday. Paramount Global has a one year low of 13.40 and a one year high of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.67.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported 0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.08 by -0.04. The company had revenue of 7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.89 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

