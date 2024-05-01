Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,132 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth $292,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 100,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 24.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 32.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Wood sold 33,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.95, for a total transaction of $3,524,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OXM. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

OXM stock opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $113.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.60.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.63%.

About Oxford Industries

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.