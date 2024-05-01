Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,072 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wayfair were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wayfair by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 13.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 197,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $4,016,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on W. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Wayfair Trading Down 2.0 %

W opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $90.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 984 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $59,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,807.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $220,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,222 in the last three months. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

