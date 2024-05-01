Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,568 Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,568 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.19.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,521,319.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $52,803.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,017.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,389. 21.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

