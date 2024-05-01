Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,934 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 169,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Price Performance

Shares of TTP stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $32.79.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

