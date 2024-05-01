Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,189 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 2,093.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

IVT opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 317.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 1,125.14%.

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.