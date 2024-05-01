Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,105 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,261,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after buying an additional 60,765 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 76.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 47,217 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $114.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFS. DA Davidson upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

