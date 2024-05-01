Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,327 Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,083 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 73,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE XFLT opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

