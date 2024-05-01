Raymond James & Associates Takes $235,000 Position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

BATS:VFMO opened at $141.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.67.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

