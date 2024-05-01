Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,032,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRK shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $512,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,210.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMRK opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

