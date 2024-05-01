Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

Shares of XHS opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

