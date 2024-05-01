Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC increased its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 26,606,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,811,000 after purchasing an additional 942,184 shares during the period.

Shares of SFY opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. SoFi Select 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $700.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

