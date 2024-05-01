Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,871 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,517 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $40,554,000 after buying an additional 44,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 6.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 589,907 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,392 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $22,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 176.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 343,563 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 219,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 21.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,183 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLL opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.78. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $65.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen cut Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

