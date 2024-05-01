Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Repligen worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $681,348.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,699,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,597 shares of company stock worth $5,039,532. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen stock opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.96.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.70.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

