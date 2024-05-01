Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aon plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AON)

Get AON alerts:

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AON in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AON’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.55 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AON. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

AON stock opened at $282.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after buying an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,844,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after acquiring an additional 55,703 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

