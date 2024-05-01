Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report released on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2025 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

