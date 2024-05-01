Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $84.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.07.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,110,726.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,260,112.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,110,726.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,112.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $875,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

