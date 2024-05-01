Reviewing Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) & Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) and Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visionary and Youdao’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary $8.43 million 1.13 -$3.47 million N/A N/A Youdao $762.52 million 0.58 -$77.46 million ($0.63) -5.59

Visionary has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Youdao.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary N/A N/A N/A Youdao -10.22% N/A -30.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Visionary and Youdao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.7% of Visionary shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Youdao shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Youdao shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Visionary has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Youdao has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Visionary and Youdao, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A Youdao 0 1 0 0 2.00

Youdao has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than Visionary.

Summary

Visionary beats Youdao on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc., an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. It offers online knowledge tools, which include Youdao and other dictionaries and translation tools; learning services consisting of tutoring, fee-based premium, and other services; STEAM courses, adult and vocational courses, and other courses, such as China University MOOC; smart devices, such as Youdao Dictionary Pen, Youdao Listening Pod, Youdao Smart light, Youdao Pocket Translator, and Youdao Super Dictionary; education digitalization solutions comprising technologies and solutions licensed to schools or enterprise customers, such as Youdao Smart Learning Terminal, Youdao Sports, and Youdao Smart Cloud; and online marketing services. In addition, the company provides online courses comprising Youdao Premium Courses and NetEase Cloud Classroom, as well as technical support to the variable interest entities (VIEs). Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Youdao, Inc. is a subsidiary of NetEase, Inc.

