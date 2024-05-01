Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at Robert W. Baird

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RVTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.54.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revvity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,579,487,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $838,080,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $188,368,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $129,483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $127,401,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

