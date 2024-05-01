Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,768 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Rivian Automotive worth $11,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $414,181.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kjell Gruner sold 19,935 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $255,367.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,751.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $717,274. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company's stock.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

