Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $80.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.21.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $57.66 on Monday. Roku has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

