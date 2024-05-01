Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.21.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $57.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a one year low of $51.62 and a one year high of $108.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at $279,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 200.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 215,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Roku by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

