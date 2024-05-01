Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $473.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at TD Cowen from $528.00 to $473.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.50.

Saia Price Performance

SAIA opened at $396.83 on Monday. Saia has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

