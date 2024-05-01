Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $490.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.50.

Saia Stock Down 4.6 %

Saia stock opened at $396.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $563.39 and a 200-day moving average of $479.90. Saia has a twelve month low of $266.91 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total transaction of $5,367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,595.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

