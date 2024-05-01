Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $541.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $618.00 to $541.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.33% from the stock’s current price.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.50.

Saia Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $396.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.39 and its 200 day moving average is $479.90. Saia has a 12-month low of $266.91 and a 12-month high of $628.34. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total value of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 331.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

