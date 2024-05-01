Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Lowered to $580.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $676.00 to $580.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.16% from the company’s current price.

Get Saia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAIA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Saia

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $396.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $563.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $479.90. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12 month low of $266.91 and a 12 month high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $1,010,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,738.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Saia by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.