Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Holdings Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 255.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 63,612 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,789 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a market cap of $106.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.39. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.17%. The business had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

