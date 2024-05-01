SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $227.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by KeyCorp from $276.00 to $227.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.23.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $186.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.75. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $263.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

