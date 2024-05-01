Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Insider Marion Sears Acquires 10,000 Shares

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) insider Marion Sears bought 10,000 shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($55,269.44).

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Performance

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.50) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £423.33 million, a P/E ratio of 1,622.22 and a beta of 0.53. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc has a twelve month low of GBX 382 ($4.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 464 ($5.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 441.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 425.32.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,074.07%.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Featured Stories

