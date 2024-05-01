Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,034 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.85% of Semtech worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 30.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the third quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Semtech by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Semtech by 270.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 101,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 73,846 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Semtech from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $36.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Semtech from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Semtech stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Semtech had a negative net margin of 125.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, with a total value of $33,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

