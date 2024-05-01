Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ST. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -765.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

