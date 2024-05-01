Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -765.45, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Institutional Trading of Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,647,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 126,295 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.