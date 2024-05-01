Shopify (SHOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts expect Shopify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shopify Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 779.92 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.62.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

