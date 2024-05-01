Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Rises By 5.6%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aperam Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Aperam has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.
Aperam Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aperam
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- NXP Semiconductors Will Set a New High Soon: $300 in Sight
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Hilton Demonstrates Asset Light is Right for Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Boston Scientific Bucks the Medtech Slow Down and Raises Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.