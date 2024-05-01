Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Expands By 16.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 573.0 days.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Performance

Bunzl stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.