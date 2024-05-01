Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Expands By 16.0%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the March 31st total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 573.0 days.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Bunzl stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.07.
Bunzl Company Profile
