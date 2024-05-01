Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Grows By 16.2%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 1,757,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,268.6 days.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom Price Performance

OTCMKTS CCOEF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Capcom has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

Capcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.