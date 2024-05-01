Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Grows By 16.2%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,700 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 1,757,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,268.6 days.
Capcom Price Performance
OTCMKTS CCOEF opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. Capcom has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $21.38.
Capcom Company Profile
