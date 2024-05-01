Short Interest in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Increases By 5.8%

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 134,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.61 and a beta of 1.64. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.72.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Docebo had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 247,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 174,037 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 192,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Docebo by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 190,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 52,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

