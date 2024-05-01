Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Grows By 5.7%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innate Pharma stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Innate Pharma worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of IPHA opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55. Innate Pharma has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

