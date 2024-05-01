Signaturefd LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 266.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,674,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 967,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,455,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,578,000 after acquiring an additional 466,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 382,149 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 304,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in NETSTREIT by 446.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 68,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 745.45%.

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

