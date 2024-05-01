Signaturefd LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after buying an additional 536,038 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 560.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 424,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,773,000 after buying an additional 359,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 478,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,124,000 after buying an additional 235,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,036.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after buying an additional 107,677 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BURL opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.66. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BURL

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.