Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $4,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $89.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $80.09.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

