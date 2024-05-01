Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bislett Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,588,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,217,000 after purchasing an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,817.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,830. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

