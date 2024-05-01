Signaturefd LLC Purchases 867 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 8,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 7,243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 89,451 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. Galapagos NV has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPG. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

