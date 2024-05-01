Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 215,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,076,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $74.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.